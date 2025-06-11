Uzbekistan, Oman zero in on key sectors for collaborative projects at Tashkent Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Qais bin Muhammad al-Yousuf, Oman’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation through joint projects, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The talks were all about rolling up our sleeves and getting down to brass tacks, especially when it comes to trade, economics, and investment. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing active exchanges and the growing network of contacts between the two nations. During the forum, the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled to take place, along with several business meetings aimed at exploring further opportunities.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of advancing joint projects in key sectors, including energy, geology, food production, textiles, chemicals, transportation, logistics, tourism, and finance. The Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company has played a crucial role in facilitating and supporting these initiatives.

This high-level meeting marks another significant step in cementing the commitment of both nations to deepen economic ties and explore new areas for mutually beneficial collaboration.

