Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory paves way for stronger Turkic World unity - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan, as an active member of the Turkish family, implements thoughtful measures to further strengthen the unity of the Turkic world, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at the 14th plenary session of TURKPA in Astana on June 12, Trend reports.

According to her, the development of bilateral and multilateral relations with the Turkish states is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament emphasized that the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty by our people as a result of the Second Karabakh War and anti-terrorist operation under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, became a historical achievement for the entire Turkic world.

''These great victories not only put an end to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, but also formed new geopolitical realities in our common region and opened new prospects for closer unification of the Turkic world. Maximum use of the existing potential in energy, transport, transit, and other spheres, introduction of new formats of cooperation will ensure further strengthening of the economic unity of the Turkish states,'' she added.