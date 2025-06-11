Moroccan pianist graces Baku stage for Int'l Day of Dialogue among Civilizations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Concert by the Moroccan pianist, Mahmoud El Moussaoui, in celebration of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

From Scarlatti to Benabdeljalil, the Azerbaijani and international public with a passion for classical music had the opportunity to (re)discover emblematic pieces of the classical repertoire of the 17th to 21st century, including Moroccan and Azerbaijani composers.

Held at the prestigious Mugham International Centre in Baku to celebrate the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, this recital served as an opportunity to highlight the position of Morocco, which, through royal initiatives and its secular history, embodies the dialogue between civilizations.

The Kingdom, cradle of a unique Moroccan identity, has been a point of convergence between the Amazigh, Phoenician, Roman, African, Eastern, Mediterranean, and European civilizations, creating a model of synergy and unique mixing between different cultures.

In his address, the Ambassador of Morocco to Azerbaijan, M. Adil Embarch, while underlining the importance of this Day, emphasized the continued commitment of the Kingdom under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty the King, May God assist Him, through initiatives aimed at building bridges between societies of different cultures and religions, notably within the framework of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

The Ambassador also highlighted the richness and specificity of Moroccan music, rich in several genres and styles that are unique, and acknowledged the contribution of Moroccan artists to this art, including those who chose classical music.

This concert, which enriches the cultural agenda 2025 of the capital, Baku, contributes to the promotion of Moroccan heritage in all its forms and strengthens cultural exchanges and friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This event was attended by Azerbaijani officials, members of parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, and several personalities from the world of culture and media.

Born in Kenitra, El Moussaoui is one of the young figures of the Moroccan classical scene. He began his musical training at the conservatory of his hometown before pursuing before continuing his higher education and musical training in France.

