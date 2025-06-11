President of Uzbekistan meets Japanese delegation as part of Tashkent Investment Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11.​ President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation headed by Nobumitsu Hayashi, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), within the program of the Tashkent Investment Forum and Foreign Investors Council, Trend reports.

The parties considered issues of expanding practical cooperation and promoting joint projects with the participation of this leading Japanese financial institution.

JBIC's contribution to the development and modernization of key sectors of Uzbekistan's economy was noted with satisfaction.

Nowadays, the portfolio of joint projects has reached almost $4 billion, including in such spheres as petrochemical, textile industry, energy, information technologies, infrastructure, and other areas.

The importance of the early preparation and promotion of cooperation projects with the participation of Japanese companies in the field of “green” energy, IT, transport, and health care within the framework of a new three-year cooperation program was emphasized.

Moreover, it was noted the importance of taking practical measures to open the Japanese International University in Uzbekistan.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to adopt a comprehensive “roadmap”.