EU diving into significant health survey trial in Bulgaria

In June 2025, a pilot test of the questionnaire and methodology for the upcoming European Health Interview Survey will be conducted in Bulgaria, Trend reports citing the country's Statistical Institute.

The survey is being carried out in the framework of the ‘European Health Interview Survey (EHIS), 2025 wave’ project under Grant Agreement with the European Commission No. 101191410 - 2024-BG-EHIS. The pilot aims at testing the harmonised questionnaire, the developed IT applications and the overall methodology of the survey, which will be conducted in autumn this year.

The testing will be conducted among a random sample of about 720 individuals in 360 households in six districts in the country: Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Ruse, Targovishte, Haskovo and Yambol. Households will be visited by trained interviewers to conduct personal interviews and complete the questionnaire. The interviewers will identify themselves with an official card and present a letter from the President of the NSI. In each selected household, all persons aged 15 years and older will be interviewed. There is an opportunity for the sampled persons to self-interview by filling in the questionnaire in a web-based application.

The European Health Interview Survey is part of the European Health Survey System, which aims to collect information on the health status, lifestyle (health determinants) and health care services use of the EU citizens. The main objective of the project being implemented is to collect data for the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2019/1700 and the relevant implementing and delegated acts, thus ensuring reliable and comparable data at the European Union level.

The individual data supplied by the participants will be aggregated and analyzed exclusively for the objectives of preliminary testing and enhancement of the survey instrument and the methodological framework of the forthcoming study. Consolidated outcomes will remain undisclosed.

