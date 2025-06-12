Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 12 June 2025 11:11 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday – Russia Day.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia have traditionally been bound by close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support. Today, these strong traditions serve as a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of our interstate relations and the deepening of cooperation across a broad range of areas.

I am confident that, in the interests of our friendly peoples and countries, we will continue to make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations and to expand our multifaceted interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

On this remarkable day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and every success, and to all the citizens of Russia – well-being and prosperity," the letter reads.

