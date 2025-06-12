Tehran reacts to IAEA resolution with plans for new uranium enrichment center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Iran has decided to establish a third uranium enrichment center in response to the approval of an anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Directors, Trend reports.

A joint statement by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) noted that Tehran will also replace 1st-generation centrifuges with 6th-generation models at its Fordow enrichment facility.

The statement denounces the resolution, initiated by the United States and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany), as politically motivated and lacking a technical or legal basis.

Moreover, the statement notes that Iran has always complied with its safeguard obligations, and so far, no IAEA report has ever confirmed any deviation or non-compliance with its nuclear commitments.

On June 11, during the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a resolution submitted by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany against Iran was brought to a vote. The resolution passed with the support of 19 countries, while 11 abstained and 3—Russia, China, and Burkina Faso—voted against. It highlights Iran’s repeated failure since 2019 to fully and promptly cooperate with the agency regarding undeclared nuclear materials and activities at multiple undisclosed sites.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

