Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable construction progresses to next step

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-optic Cable project, set to establish the first fiber-optic connection between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, has reached a new milestone in its construction phase. The project owners, AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, are pleased to announce the successful completion of the Desktop Study, a comprehensive pre-engineering analysis of the marine environment and potential cable route, marking a strong and promising start to the upcoming submarine installation works.

The final report from the Desktop Study includes detailed analysis of marine charts, seabed conditions, environmental factors, and potential route hazards. It also provides the foundational data required for the next stages of the project, including the marine survey and cable route engineering.

Technical supervision and advisory support for the project are being provided by U.S.-based Pioneer Consulting, ensuring that all milestones and deliverables align with industry best practices and global standards. As part of its role, Pioneer Consulting contributed to the Desktop Study by reviewing critical design elements and providing expert recommendations, supporting the report’s acceptance by AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom.

This milestone confirms that the proposed fiber-optic route meets international engineering standards and adheres to stringent safety and quality benchmarks.

According to Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding, owner of Azerbaijan’s leading backbone internet provider, AzerTelecom, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable project not only strengthens digital connectivity and technological advancement across the region but also contributes to regional economic cooperation. “This project is a key component of NEQSOL Holding’s strategic Digital Silk Way initiative, aimed at building a sustainable digital future for the region. To achieve this, we are implementing cutting-edge, internationally recognized solutions to usher in a new era of faster, more reliable, and high-quality connectivity between Asia and Europe,” added Yusif Jabbarov.

“This year, we signed a contract for the construction of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea and reached our first major milestone — the completion of the Desktop Study. The next step is the marine route survey, and I’m pleased to note that all activities are progressing in accordance with the schedule. On the Kazakhtelecom side, we’ve formed a dedicated implementation team focused solely on this project, which is unique in its scope and scale,” said Nurlan Meirmanov, Chief Strategy and External Assets Officer of Kazakhtelecom.

Dave Marie, Project Manager and Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting, stated, “Since January 2024, our team has been supporting the design and procurement of the Trans-Caspian submarine cable system. We are honored to be collaborating with AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom in delivering this unique, much-needed high-speed and reliable fibre optic system to the region.”

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-optic Cable Line features a 380 km fiber-optic line across the Caspian Sea, connecting Sumgait (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). With a data transmission capacity of up to 400 terabits per second, the cable will form a high-speed, low-latency regional connectivity corridor. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale carrier-grade communications, digital, and other services. The company operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding. AzerTelecom rapidly evolves within local, regional, and international markets. It consistently incorporates cutting-edge technologies and innovations to foster sustainable growth within both society and the ICT sector.

About Kazakhtelecom

Kazakhtelecom JSC is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company, offering a comprehensive range of services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, internet access, television broadcasting, and data transmission. Established in 1994, the company has played a pivotal role in developing the nation's communication infrastructure. Kazakhtelecom's commitment to innovation and quality service delivery has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry.