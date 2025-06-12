PASHA Capital CEO talks up activities in overseas financial markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ PASHA Capital’s turnover in foreign markets last year reached around 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion), Jeyhun Hajiyev, CEO of PASHA Capital, said at a press conference on the bank’s financial results for 2024, Trend reports.

“About 80 percent of this turnover came from bonds. The remaining portion consisted of stocks and derivative financial instruments,” he noted.

To note, “PASHA Capital Investment Company” Closed Joint Stock Company (PASHA Capital) was founded in June 2012 and provides brokerage, investment banking, margin trading, and financial advice services to individuals and legal entities. EMEA Finance Magazine named the company "The Best Broker in Azerbaijan" in the "Europe Banking Awards 2013." It also won “The Best Investment Company in Azerbaijan” at the Cbonds Awards CIS 2019. The company became the Baku Stock Exchange's largest operator in 2020 with 10.9 billion AZN in activities.

Will be updated

