Azerbaijani oil experiences uptick in valuation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 12 grew by $0.32 (0.45 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $72.17 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.35 (0.50 percent) to $70.95 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decrement of $0.05 (0.09 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $56.76 per barrel.



The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, experienced an uptick of $0.07, translating to a 0.10 percent elevation from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $69.67 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel