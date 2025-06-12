Azerbaijan evaluates importance of role of call centers in financial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The importance of call centers in protecting the rights of financial service consumers and investors was discussed in Azerbaijan, a source in the country's central bank (CBA) told Trend.

The discussions included representatives from the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association, the Azerbaijan Fintech Association Public Union, and the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, as well as nearly 150 representatives from organizations affiliated with these associations.

The meeting also discussed the organization of the CBA's Call Center operations, and recommendations were made regarding ensuring the accessibility of information through organizations’ hotline numbers.

Later, an exchange of views was held on the prospects for more effectively increasing citizen satisfaction.

The participants shared proposals for improving services provided to consumers, and questions raised by them were addressed.

“The CBA prioritizes improving the effectiveness of protecting the rights of financial service consumers and investors and ensuring information accessibility. To this end, the information database on the CBA’s official website’s FAQ section has been updated based on inquiries received through the Call Center.

Furthermore, the CBA has launched a new initiative to increase citizen satisfaction: efforts have been made to ensure that information about the 966 Hotline is displayed on the main page of physical payment terminals of electronic money and payment institutions operating in the country, as well as on their websites and mobile applications. This will allow consumers to promptly report any difficulties or questions related to payment services and receive timely responses after operational investigation,” the source added.

As part of previous similar measures by the CBA, information about the 966 Hotline has already been made available in the administrative buildings (branches, representative offices) of banks, non-bank credit institutions, insurance companies, and currency exchange offices operating across the country.

