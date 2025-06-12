Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to India in connection with the plane crash, the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its social media page says, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. We hope for strength and healing in the days ahead," the ministry added.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport in western India. The plane, which was flying to London, was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew. NDTV reported that there were survivors. Official reports of fatalities or injuries haven't been published yet.

