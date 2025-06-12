Kazakhstan gives its Kuryk port facelift — vital cog in wheel of Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan has upgraded Kuryk port, a crucial Middle Corridor marine trade route between the Caspian and Black Seas. Dredging, grain terminal completion, and multipurpose Sarzha terminal building, which will boost cargo capacity, are major 2024 events. A new container hub at Aktau port opened in mid-2025, and Kazakhstan's terminal in Poti, Georgia, opened, enhancing regional logistics and trade.
