Iran's Razavi Khorasan sees early-year export gains amid strong regional trade
Exports through Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province rose by around ten percent in both value and weight during the first two months of the Iranian year, driven by strong regional demand for key goods like polyethylene, saffron, and pistachios. Imports and transit traffic also saw notable increases, signaling growing trade activity through the northeastern corridor.
