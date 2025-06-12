Uzbekistan, Russia chart path to stronger cooperation in key areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a phone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to discuss further strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on boosting trade, industrial cooperation, and other key areas of mutual interest, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Uzbek leader warmly congratulated the Russian president and the multinational people of Russia on the upcoming national holiday, Russia Day.

The two leaders discussed matters related to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia, as well as expanding multifaceted cooperation in line with the agreements reached during high-level meetings.

Special attention was given to coordinated measures aimed at maintaining the dynamics of mutual trade turnover and supporting industrial cooperation projects.

The need to keep the ball rolling with active exchange and practical cooperation at the regional level between the two countries was also underscored.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion, with Uzbek exports to Russia increasing by 18.2 percent.

