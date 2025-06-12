21st century marks new era of opportunities for Turkic peoples - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The 21st century is an era of new opportunities for the Turkic peoples, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 14th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in Astana on June 12, Gafarova highlighted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has emphasized the need for the 21st century to become a period of progress for the Turkic world.

The speaker noted that this vision is rooted both in our shared heritage and in the growing political, economic, and humanitarian potential of Turkic states.

She stressed that unity and solidarity are essential for the new rise of the Turkic peoples.

According to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, today, in an era when the world is changing rapidly, geopolitical processes are taking on an increasingly complex picture, global challenges require collective responses, while sustainable development depends not only on resources, but also on the ability for unity, solidarity, and strategic thinking. In this respect, the Turkish world has a rare potential. It is not just an alliance of states, but a civilizational space bound by a common language, history, and national-spiritual values.

