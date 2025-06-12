Azerbaijan tallies production performance of its Aghdam Industrial Park facilities (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Enterprises operating in the Aghdam Industrial Park manufactured products worth 63 million manat ($37 million) during the first quarter of the current year, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a media tour organized by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy to the industrial park on June 12.

From September 2024 through the first quarter of 2025, products worth 85 million manat ($50 million) were manufactured.

Along with selling the products to the domestic market, success is also being achieved in their export.

For example, the resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, Bafco Invest LLC, has recently started exporting special protective and polyurethane boots to Kazakhstan. In this regard, an event was held with the participation of media representatives. As part of the event, 5,000 pairs of shoes were sent to Kazakhstan.

The yearly output of the business, which relies on gear from the German Desma company, stands at a whopping 510,000 pairs of shoes. The company has rolled out the red carpet for 67 folks, giving them the keys to permanent jobs.



The Aghdam Industrial Park has rolled out the red carpet for entrepreneurial activity, creating a ripe environment for investment to flourish. The entrepreneurs are handed the keys to the kingdom with a ready-made infrastructure, all thanks to the state’s deep pockets.

Residents of the industrial park are fully exempted from property, land, and income taxes for 10 years from the date of their registration, as well as from VAT and customs duties when importing machinery, technological equipment, and devices for production purposes. Entrepreneurs operating in the Aghdam Industrial Park have been issued 126 confirmation documents by June 1 of the current year, and based on these confirmation documents, entrepreneurs have saved over eight million manat ($4.7 million) on imported machinery and technological equipment.

