U.S. gas prices to drop despite rising refinery margins, EIA says

Photo: EIA

Retail gasoline prices in most of the United States are projected to decline through the end of 2026, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, the West Coast is expected to see annual price increases next year due to reductions in refinery capacity.

