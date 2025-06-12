Azerbaijan, Georgia explore joint initiatives in military medical field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ A bilateral meeting on "Cooperation in the field of military medicine" was held in Baku between representatives of the medical services of the Azerbaijani and Georgian Defense Ministries, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the meeting, the Georgian delegation was presented with a briefing on the organization of medical service in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on military medical supply.

Both delegations shot the breeze about teaming up in military medicine and kicked around several topics of shared interest.

As part of the meeting, the guests also visited the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s Main Clinical Hospital, Central Military and Dental Polyclinics, Military Medical Faculty, Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Center, and Recreation Center.

