Speakers of Azerbaijani and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus meet for talks in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, had a meeting with Speaker of the Majlis of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ziya Öztürkler on the margins of the XIV Plenary Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States on 11 June, Trend reports.

As the conversation went on, Speaker of the Majlis of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ziya Öztürkler expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan, particularly to President Ilham Aliyev, for the support provided to the TRNC and emphasised that this support is greatly valued.

He expressed satisfaction with participating in the XIV Plenary Meeting of TURKPA as part of the Turkic World, adding that the successful activities of TURKPA under the presidency of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan contribute to the further strengthening of the Organisation and the enhancement of its international standing.

Speaker Gafarova mentioned the endeavours aimed at uniting the Turkic World and said that energetic co-operation within TURKPA contributes to deepening the ties between our parliaments in this context. Furthermore, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasised that strengthening the Turkic World and expanding relations with Turkic states are among the foreign political priorities of Azerbaijan; she also referenced the relevant statements and actions of President Ilham Aliyev.

Further, the importance of the co-operation and interaction between the friendship groups of the parliaments was highlighted at the meeting.

Additionally, during the discussion, views were expressed as to the significance of the XIV Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States and the importance of the agenda items for the Organisation’s future activities; there was also an exchange of opinions on other matters of mutual interest.

