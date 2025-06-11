Aleksandar Vučić meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa

Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe summit, currently taking place in Odesa, Trend reports.

Vučić announced the meeting on social media, sharing a photo with Zelenskyy. According to the Serbian leader, the two discussed the importance of achieving long-term and sustainable peace, upholding international law, and strengthening the role of diplomacy in conflict resolution.

He described the conversation as meaningful and frank, noting that key geopolitical challenges facing Europe and the wider world were addressed. Both leaders also underscored the need for closer cooperation between their countries across various fields.

In his remarks at the summit, President Vučić emphasized that advancing dialogue and securing peace are fundamental prerequisites for resolving all other outstanding issues. He added that the need for peace is becoming increasingly urgent.