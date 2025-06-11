Bosnia and Herzegovina sees modest tourism growth in early 2025

Photo: Wikipedia

Bosnia and Herzegovina's tourism sector showed moderate growth in early 2025, driven primarily by a notable rise in foreign visitors, offsetting a decline in domestic travel. The 4.3% increase in total tourist arrivals and 5.4% rise in overnight stays signal a steady post-pandemic recovery, with foreign tourists now accounting for over two-thirds of all overnight stays.

