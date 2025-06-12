Airbus pledges support for Kyrgyzstan’s civil aviation development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 12. Airbus, an international aerospace company, is ready to support key areas in the development of civil aviation in Kyrgyzstan, representative of the company Damien Cussac said during a meeting with Daniyar Bostanov, Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on several strategic initiatives, including pilot training programs—potentially at Airbus training centers in Toulouse—and the installation of Airbus flight simulators at local aviation institutes and training facilities.

Cussac emphasized Airbus’s willingness to provide technical assistance, specialist training, and strategic consulting to help strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s aviation capabilities. Both sides underscored the importance of deepening cooperation with European aerospace manufacturers, especially in the context of Kyrgyzstan’s ambitions to expand its international air connectivity.

The meeting concluded with a mutual affirmation of interest in building a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership. Bostanov proposed continuing the dialogue with the involvement of Airbus leadership and partner organizations.

Airbus is one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers. It was formed in the late 1960s through the merger of several European aerospace companies. Today, Airbus produces passenger, cargo, and military transport aircraft under the Airbus brand.

