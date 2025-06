Photo: State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Captive and Missing, Hostage Citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The number of the members of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing and Hostage Citizens in Azerbaijan has been increased, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the number of the group members has been increased from eight to 15.