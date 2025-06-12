Central Bank of Uzbekistan maintains key interest rate amid inflationary pressures
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Due to inflationary pressures and the need to mitigate secondary effects from rising energy costs, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has maintained the key interest rate at 14 percent per year. After a small inflation reduction, core inflation remains high, and the government monitors domestic and global economic issues. The bank has a 5 percent medium-term inflation target.
