IAEA resolution on Iran shows flaws in co-op strategy, Parliament Speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The approval of the resolution against Iran at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency demonstrates that nuclear cooperation with this agency has a reverse effect, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran will take reciprocal steps in response to this IAEA move. These steps include enriching uranium with more modern machines (centrifuges), commissioning a new center, and reducing controls.

On June 12, during the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a resolution submitted by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany against Iran was brought to a vote. The resolution passed with the support of 19 countries, while 11 countries abstained, and 3, Russia, China, and Burkina Faso, voted against. It highlights Iran’s repeated failure since 2019 to fully and promptly cooperate with the agency regarding undeclared nuclear materials and activities at multiple undisclosed sites.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.