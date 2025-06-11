Tashkent Forum spotlights Georgia’s ambitious Silk Road revival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Georgia, historically linked to the Silk Road, is strengthening its role as a bridge between Asia and Europe through major infrastructure investments, said Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, during the panel discussion Transportation Infrastructure: Today’s Silk Road Pathways” within the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, 80 percent of the rail network has been modernized, and by 2026, an East-West highway connecting Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgian ports will be completed, quadrupling the transit of goods and trucks.

'' Moreover, with three functioning airports in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi, Georgia is expanding air cargo capacity to meet growing demand from e-commerce. A new airport is planned for Tbilisi, with the existing one to be repurposed for cargo-only operations. In maritime transport, two ports (Batumi and Poti) are already handling major cargo flows, while a new deep-water port in Anaklia is under development to accommodate large Panamax vessels and expand capacity even further,'' he added.

The representative stressed that Georgia is not only investing in physical infrastructure but also working to improve digital connectivity and information exchange with regional partners, making trade routes faster and more efficient. This is especially important as interest in the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian trade route, continues to rise, driven by both regional development and global geopolitical shifts.

“Our country is becoming a vital logistics hub, serving as a conduit for trade between China and the United States, Latin America, and Europe. We are involved in numerous regional initiatives, including TRACECA, Lapis Lazuli, the Caspian–Black Sea Corridor, and the Persian Gulf–Black Sea Corridor,” the official said.

“We believe that the coming years will bring even more opportunities for our region, fostering development not only in Georgia but also throughout Central Asia and the entire Black Sea–Caspian Sea area,” he concluded.