Tashkent hosts key meeting between Azerbaijani and Uzbek PMs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, in Tashkent on June 11, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the progress made since the establishment of diplomatic relations three decades ago and set the stage for further deepening of cooperation.

The sides noted that recent presidential visits have paved the way for new areas of collaboration, with both governments committed to implementing directives aimed at expanding economic, cultural, and political partnerships. It was noted that the mutual state visits by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan helped identify new avenues to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting focused on the importance of further close cooperation at the governmental level to implement the directives of the Heads of State.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Over this period, the relationship has steadily deepened, supported by high-level reciprocal visits and agreements signed during those meetings. In the past three years alone, there have been ten high-level mutual visits—five by each president.

As a result of persistent joint efforts by the presidents, a historic Alliance Relations Treaty was signed in 2024. The Uzbek president is expected to visit Azerbaijan again soon.

The fruitful cooperation within regional and international organizations was also underscored, with particular praise for effective collaboration under the Organization of Turkic States. The trade and economic partnership between countries has been growing strongly, with mutual trade increasing by 41 percent in 2024 and nearly tripling in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year.

It was announced that the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Joint Commission will be held in Azerbaijan this June. The successful implementation of the 2024–2025 roadmap for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation was highlighted.

Currently, more than 10 promising projects are being reviewed through the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund, covering sectors such as education, construction materials production, textile industry, logistics, light and food industry.

Effective cooperation in industrial partnership was praised, with discussions held on expanding collaboration further. In the renewable energy sector, mutual benefits were emphasized, including Azerbaijan’s plans to establish a green energy supply route to Europe in cooperation with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting also covered reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with gratitude expressed to Uzbekistan for supporting the construction of a secondary school named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli. The opening of a sewing factory in Khankendi, attended by both presidents, was noted as a significant event.

Transportation and transit cooperation opportunities were examined, with transit shipments between the two countries increasing by more than 18 percent in 2024. The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor was stressed, and Uzbekistan was encouraged to utilize this route more actively.

Shipbuilding cooperation was also discussed. Cultural and humanitarian ties were praised, recalling the Uzbekistan Culture Days held in Baku in 2023 and the Azerbaijan Culture Days organized in Uzbekistan last year.

The importance of interregional relations was emphasized, with the signing of twinning agreements between ten cities of the two countries receiving a positive assessment.

Finally, prospects for developing ties in sectors including cotton cluster creation, construction of social and commercial facilities, construction materials production, oil and gas, agriculture, finance, transport and transit, shipbuilding, education, and others were explored during the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel