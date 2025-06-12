Latvia, Colombia deepen ties ahead of UN security council term
On June 10, 2025, Latvia and Colombia rolled up their sleeves in Riga for some high-level political consultations, putting their heads together to discuss cooperation as they gear up for their upcoming stints on the UN Security Council, all while strengthening their bilateral and multilateral ties.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy