Kazakhstan's economy expands in 5M2025
Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data released by the Bureau of National Statistics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy