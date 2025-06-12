Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan passes baton of TURKPA chairmanship to Kazakhstan

12 June 2025
Photo: TURKPA

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has officially transferred from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session.

