Kazakhstan, Slovakia target joint ventures and trade growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Astana on Tuesday as part of Fico’s first official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

During their talks, the prime ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in key sectors such as industry, agriculture, and transport. “Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union,” Bektenov said, highlighting common interests in industrial development, skilled labor, and strategic geography.

Fico echoed the sentiment, stressing Slovakia’s interest in not only boosting trade volumes but also launching joint ventures. “High-level meetings are essential for mobilizing joint projects,” he said.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $140 million last year, and has already grown by 46% in the first four months of 2025. Both sides agreed on the need to diversify trade and expand the range of goods and services exchanged.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening agricultural cooperation, particularly through joint enterprises and experience sharing in organic production. Bektenov also called for expanding transit quotas for Kazakh freight carriers, citing growing domestic demand.

The two sides confirmed their commitment to fully implementing agreements reached during the visit and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas.