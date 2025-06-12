President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to UK Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a letter of condolences to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the crash of an Air India passenger plane near the city of Ahmedabad, India, which resulted in numerous fatalities, including citizens of the United Kingdom.

In this difficult moment, I share in your sorrow and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, and to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,'' the letter reads.