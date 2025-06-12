Azerbaijan's non-oil exports elevate in 5M2025

Azerbaijan saw notable growth in its non-oil exports during the first five months of 2025. From January through May, exports rose by 11.6 percent year-over-year, reaching $1.4 billion. The increase was driven largely by strong performances in food, chemical, and agricultural product exports.

