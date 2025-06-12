Latvia amps up co-financing rules to lure in global film and event projects

Photo: Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia

On June 10, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers gave the green light to new amendments, making state co-financing for major public events and foreign film productions as easy as pie. This move aims to bolster the country’s international cultural and audiovisual allure, ensuring it shines like a diamond in the rough.

