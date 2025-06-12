Latvia amps up co-financing rules to lure in global film and event projects
Photo: Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia
On June 10, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers gave the green light to new amendments, making state co-financing for major public events and foreign film productions as easy as pie. This move aims to bolster the country’s international cultural and audiovisual allure, ensuring it shines like a diamond in the rough.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy