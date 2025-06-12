Starlink to expand services in Kazakhstan under new agreement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry has signed an agreement with Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to officially launch satellite internet services for the public starting in the third quarter of 2025, Trend reports.

The agreement ensures that Starlink will comply with Kazakhstan’s legal and regulatory requirements, including those related to information security and communications. Until now, Starlink operated in the country only on a pilot basis, providing internet access exclusively to schools.

The upcoming launch will allow citizens to legally purchase, register, and use Starlink terminals. The service aims to improve high-speed internet access in remote and hard-to-reach regions, supporting rural schools, healthcare centers, mobile units, and infrastructure sites - particularly in areas where laying fiber-optic networks is not feasible.

Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized the importance of using a variety of technologies to reach all communities: “Kazakhstan is a large country with a dispersed population. Some areas, such as mountain villages and pastures, are still difficult to cover with conventional infrastructure. With this agreement, we are making it possible for people in these regions to access quality internet.”

Technical and operational details for consumer services are still being finalized, but all phases of the project will follow national legislation and safety standards.

The initiative is part of Kazakhstan’s national “Affordable Internet” project and supports President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas.