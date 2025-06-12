Azerbaijani government set to develop action plan for nation's Shusha city - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The Azerbaijani government is gearing up to roll out an action plan after Shusha has been crowned the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree in this regard.

The decision was made during the 5th meeting of tourism ministers from ECO member states, held in Ardabil, Iran, on October 5, 2023, where Shusha—a city known for its rich cultural and historical significance—was recognized for its potential to enhance regional tourism collaboration.

This decision reflects a special recognition of Shusha as a key hub of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural, and socio-political life and is expected to significantly boost tourism cooperation among member states.

The decree tasks Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers with preparing and implementing a comprehensive plan to support Shusha’s role as the Economic Cooperation Organization’s (ECO) Tourism Capital for 2026, while also addressing all related matters stemming from the decree.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

