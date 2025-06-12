Kazakhstan secures major investment for new sanitary equipment factory in Kyzylorda
A €70 million investment will fund the construction of a major sanitary and plumbing equipment factory in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan. Developed in partnership with Spain’s Roca Group, the project aims to boost local employment, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and expand Kazakhstan’s export potential.
