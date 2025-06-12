Kazakhstan eyes closer economic cooperation with Pakistani export hub

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. A meeting took place in Astana between Azamat Kozhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, and Wasim Shahbaz Lodi, Senior Vice President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Pakistan’s leading business association, Trend reports.

The meeting, facilitated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, focused on strengthening bilateral investment ties and exploring collaboration opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan’s business communities.

Representatives from SCCI highlighted Sialkot’s status as Pakistan’s only export-oriented city, with annual exports exceeding $2 billion. The city is known for its key industries, including the production of sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, textiles, and uniforms. SCCI, which represents over 16,000 active members, plays a vital role in developing the city’s business and manufacturing infrastructure.

A major topic of discussion was the project by Pakistani company BolaGema Pakistan to establish production of decorative and sporting cold weapons in Kazakhstan. BolaGema Pakistan is also a licensed FIFA football manufacturer, known for its hand-crafted traditional balls popular in Europe and the Middle East. The project aims to partner with Kazakh manufacturing facilities and applied arts educational centers.

Azamat Kozhanov commented, “We see great potential in developing cooperation with Pakistan, especially with a dynamic export hub like Sialkot. The BolaGema project is a clear example of how Kazakhstan’s manufacturing and educational resources can support international ventures, create jobs, and strengthen economic ties.”

Both sides agreed to continue working on identifying promising investment areas and facilitating direct connections between companies in Kazakhstan and Pakistan.