bp unveils modern digital library at AzTU as part of social investment initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. bp today announced the successful completion of its new social investment project aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art digital library at the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), one of the country’s leading universities specializing in engineering education, Trend reports.

This initiative is part of bp’s long-standing commitment to supporting education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan. It is a ground-breaking initiative that aims to significantly modernize the way students and faculty access, manage, and share learning, teaching, and all other academic materials and resources.

The university’s existing library houses more than 500,000 books and operates 20 educational and multimedia rooms and specialized laboratories. The new digital library builds on this foundation, enabling seamless content sharing and collaboration. It specifically offers:

remote and instant access to a vast digital knowledge base.

advanced search capabilities for academic and research materials.

collaborative tools for content sharing and research data storage.

Addressing the library opening event at the university today, Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “This project reflects our commitment to investing in the future of education and empowering the next generation of engineers and innovators in Azerbaijan. We are proud to support AzTU to take this bold step in its digital transformation journey toward a more connected and innovative educational environment. This step allows the university to modernize its academic infrastructure and improve access to knowledge and research. We are in particular pleased to be able to help over 10,000 students and 600 faculty members benefit from modern digital tools and remote learning capabilities.”

The project also included a training aspect for the university staff who have been taught new digital methods to manage library resources more efficiently.

The project took over an 18-month period to complete with a total cost of 408,000 AZN ($240,000), fully funded by bp as part of its social investment activities.