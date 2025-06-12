Turkic States sign joint communiqué on family and social policy in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Leaders from the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed a joint communiqué
following their second meeting of ministers and heads of
institutions responsible for family and social policy matters in
Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.
The participants discussed the challenges faced by modern
families, measures to strengthen the family institution, and
support for the role of women in society.
On June 11 in Baku, alongside the
second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible
for family and social policy within the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS), parallel events were held focusing on “Strong
Families, Strong Societies: Family Support Policies in OTS
Countries” and “Middle Corridor 360°: From Geopolitics to Digital
Transformation.”
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the
Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking
States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of
the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The
primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the
Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in
Istanbul, Türkiye.