Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Turkic States sign joint communiqué on family and social policy in Azerbaijan's Baku

Society Materials 12 June 2025 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Turkic States sign joint communiqué on family and social policy in Azerbaijan's Baku

Follow Trend on

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Leaders from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed a joint communiqué following their second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy matters in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The participants discussed the challenges faced by modern families, measures to strengthen the family institution, and support for the role of women in society.

On June 11 in Baku, alongside the second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), parallel events were held focusing on “Strong Families, Strong Societies: Family Support Policies in OTS Countries” and “Middle Corridor 360°: From Geopolitics to Digital Transformation.”

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more