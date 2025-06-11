Azerbaijan’s trade turnover rises on wave of smart POS adoption

Turnover through new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan exceeded 10.5 billion manat in the first five months of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 1 billion manat. According to the State Tax Service, the rollout of these systems has enhanced transparency and strengthened control over trade activity.

