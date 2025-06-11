Azerbaijan’s trade turnover rises on wave of smart POS adoption
Turnover through new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan exceeded 10.5 billion manat in the first five months of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 1 billion manat. According to the State Tax Service, the rollout of these systems has enhanced transparency and strengthened control over trade activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy