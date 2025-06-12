US leverages IAEA resolution to sway Iran nuclear talks - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The recent resolution passed by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is a tool the U.S. is using to gain leverage in its ongoing indirect negotiations with Iran, Iranian expert Farshid Bagherian told Trend.

In his statement to the agency, Bagherian noted that although Washington pushed for the resolution’s approval, it is unlikely to be enforced, or the U.S. may itself oppose its implementation. The aim is to steer the negotiations in its favor.

The expert added that if an agreement is reached in the talks, the U.S. would be willing to lift sanctions on Iran, benefiting solely from the outcome while excluding other parties.

“This resolution is part of an effort to activate the so-called ‘snapback’ mechanism against Iran. Should that mechanism come into force, all UN Security Council resolutions against Iran would be reinstated. That would serve U.S. interests directly,” Bagherian emphasized.

The expert also noted that the United States frequently uses such resolutions to apply pressure on Iran and influence its nuclear policy decisions.

On June 12, during the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a resolution submitted by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany against Iran was brought to a vote. The resolution passed with the support of 19 countries, while 11 countries abstained, and 3, Russia, China, and Burkina Faso, voted against. It highlights Iran’s repeated failure since 2019 to fully and promptly cooperate with the agency regarding undeclared nuclear materials and activities at multiple undisclosed sites.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

