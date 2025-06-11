Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 11 June 2025 22:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions at the U17 European Championship have concluded in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, Trend reports.

On the final day of the tournament, Abdurrahman Guseynli claimed a dominant victory in the 45 kg weight category, defeating Georgia’s Saba Abashidze 9:0 in the first half of the match to become European champion. In the 51 kg division, Elshad Abbasov narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after a 1:3 loss to Hungary’s Keve Kovacs, finishing fifth. Meanwhile, Ali Nazarov (60 kg) faced Armenia’s Hayk Manukyan in the final and secured a silver medal after a 3:11 defeat.

Earlier in the competition, Rihad Ibrahimli won gold in the 110 kg category, while Gurban Mejnunov (48 kg) and Nijat Eylagaliyev (80 kg) each earned bronze medals.

With a total of two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, the Azerbaijani team placed third in the overall team standings, scoring 116 points.

Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestlers finish European Championship with five medals (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more