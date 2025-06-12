Overseas Azerbaijani discusses working on one of world's most complex urban projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Sevinj Gurbanova, an Azerbaijani national, is currently making waves in the capital city of Saudi Arabia as she dives headfirst into one of the globe’s most ambitious development initiatives—the NEOM megaproject, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Committee stated that a crew from Diaspora TV met with Gurbanova in Riyadh to discuss her role in the high-tech smart city project known as NEOM (short for New Enterprise Operating Model).

She shared her impressions of the project and expressed pride in being part of this transformative development. Our compatriot emphasized that the NEOM project represents not only a leap in technology and infrastructure but also a bold step toward changing the way people live.

Gurbanova has been in the thick of things with the NEOM initiative since 2021, having cut her teeth in the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan and made waves in the port industry in Dubai. She has been living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a couple of years now, really making the most of her time there.

The NEOM project is a flagship vision by Saudi Arabia aimed at building a futuristic city powered entirely by innovative and environmentally sustainable energy. Often referred to as the “city of dreamers,” NEOM is expected to become a global hub for innovation and sustainability. The initial phase is slated for completion by 2025 and promises to be a fully eco-friendly city powered entirely by cutting-edge, renewable energy sources—distancing itself from traditional investment models. Experts estimate that this visionary project could generate over $500 billion in revenue for investors.