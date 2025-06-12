bp outlines plans for Azerbaijan's Karabagh and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ bp will prepare a development concept for the Karabagh field in connection with the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) block, Tamam Bayatly, head of the press service of BP-Azerbaijan, said in a statement to Trend.

Bayatly said the company has officially thrown its hat in the ring for both projects through existing agreements, where the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) had previously held the reins as the sole stakeholder.

“We have acquired a 35 percent stake in both the Karabagh and ADUA projects through the relevant agreements. Under those contracts, bp will serve as the operator for both, just as we do for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. Together with SOCAR, our task now is to develop the next-phase plans for both projects,” he noted.

She emphasized that the initial focus will be on crafting a development concept for the Karabagh field.

“Based on this concept, we will determine whether to drill a well and whether a new platform is needed. If existing infrastructure is nearby and technology permits, we could accelerate the development. That’s why we must start with the concept to define our production approach,” she said.

According to Bayatly, the oil and gas from Karabagh will make their way to Sangachal through the existing subsea export pipelines, cutting out the need for any new underwater infrastructure.

“The concept design will take some time, but production needs to start soon. The field lies just 20-25 kilometers from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, making it easy to connect wells to the existing subsea export systems. Since Central Azeri is already linked to Sangachal via subsea pipelines, oil and gas from Karabagh will feed directly into those lines.

As operator of both Karabagh and the ADUA block, our first step is to complete the development concept and align it with SOCAR. Once approved, bp will begin the necessary construction and move toward production.

Following evaluations, we will publicly share details regarding the value and potential of both projects,” she explained.

