Hungarian PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow me to express my sincere congratulations to you and your fellow citizens on the occasion of Independence Day, the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The cooperation between our nations is exemplary, as reflected in our constantly expanding economic and political relations. I am pleased that Azerbaijan is an enhanced strategic partner of Hungary, and that it has committed to increase its energy supplies to Europe, thereby significantly contributing to the energy security of my country. Mr. President, on our last meeting you have ensured that we will be supplied with the necessary amount of gas from Azerbaijan in the future, for which I would like to commend you for.

Let me assure you that my government remains committed to strengthening our bilateral partnership and maintaining the high-level dialogue. We firmly believe that our joint efforts will foster the development of our countries.

I wish you every success and good health in your responsible duties," the letter reads.