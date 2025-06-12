Kazakhstan reports GDP at $290B, aims for continued growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product reached $290 billion in 2024, with per capita GDP estimated at $14,000, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with parliamentary speakers of TURKPA member states in Astana, Trend reports.

Tokayev outlined key areas of the country’s ongoing economic transformation, noting that despite strong progress, further efforts are needed to address existing challenges. “We still have a number of issues to resolve, and specific measures are being taken to that end,” he stated.

According to the president, major infrastructure initiatives are currently underway, along with widespread digitization, the adoption of artificial intelligence, comprehensive support for agriculture, and the development of transport and logistics capabilities.

Tokayev added that the national economy is expected to grow by more than 5 percent this year and emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with other Turkic countries to help meet these objectives.