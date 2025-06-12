Lithuania, Japan boost defense ties at Tokyo business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. From June 8 to 10, Vice Minister of National Defence Loreta Maskaliovienė conducted a formal visit to Japan, where she opened the Lithuania–Japan Business Forum in Tokyo, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania.

The event brought together around 20 Lithuanian and Japanese defense industry companies to explore cooperation opportunities and showcase Lithuania’s growing defense technology ecosystem.

“Lithuania and Japan have been strengthening their partnership in cyber defense and military exchange in recent years. Today marks another stage of cooperation — in the defense industry,” said Vice Minister Maskaliovienė during her address. “Our goal is not only to share experience but also to generate mutual and long-term value. We see vast potential in attracting Japanese investment to Lithuania’s defense sector.”

At the forum, the Lithuanian delegation outlined its national defense industry development strategy, with a focus on three key areas: production of ammunition and explosives, development of UAV and anti-drone systems, and heavy equipment repair alongside maritime defense capabilities. Emphasis was placed on Lithuania’s high-tech defense solutions, many of which have been tested in Ukraine’s warzone.

A major topic of discussion was Lithuania’s initiative to create a more favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investment in the defense sector. This includes a “green corridor” approach aimed at minimizing regulatory hurdles and expediting land use and construction permitting for defense-related projects.

The forum also served as a concrete step in implementing Lithuania’s Strategy for Security and Defence Engagement in the Indo-Pacific Region, which identifies Japan as a key strategic partner.

During her visit, Vice Minister Maskaliovienė also met with high-level Japanese defense officials, including Kenji Wakamiya, Senior Adviser to the Minister of Defence; Takeshi Ishikawa, Commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA); and Nobuaki Miyama, Chief Executive Director of the Japan Association of Defence Industries (JADI). Discussions focused on deepening bilateral defense cooperation, regional security, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Vice Minister’s visit follows a recent trip by Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence, Dovilė Šakalienė, marking the first official ministerial-level visit to Japan in a decade and underscoring Lithuania’s sustained commitment to strengthening ties in the Indo-Pacific region.