Peoples of Azerbaijan, Russia traditionally bound by close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual support - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia have traditionally been bound by close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.
"Today, these strong traditions serve as a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of our interstate relations and the deepening of cooperation across a broad range of areas.
I am confident that, in the interests of our friendly peoples and countries, we will continue to make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations and to expand our multifaceted interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance," said President Ilham Aliyev.